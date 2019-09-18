Mail News Editor
Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved at their Tuesday meeting a waiver for an annexation impact analysis report from Buena Vista for the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association property north of town on U.S. 24.
Joel Benson, Buena Vista senior policy advisor, said that when the town ran water north along U.S. 24, Sangre de Cristo agreed to be annexed into the town in return for being able to tie into the water line.
“This is just a matter of cleaning things up,” Benson said. “This agreement has been on the books for years. Now we are just tightening it up.”
State statute requires an impact analysis report for any property larger than 10 acres, and the Sangre de Cristo property is 13 acres.
In a letter to the commissioners, Buena Vista Town Administrator Phillip Puckett wrote that since there would be no change in the business-related activity, the commissioners should waive the report requirement.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously agreed to a stipulation in water case No. 16CW3103 after David Shohet, county water attorney, negotiated with representation for the Pueblo Board of Water Works.
The stipulation states that the county owns and operates Recreational In-Channel Diversion water rights and the Pueblo exchanges are junior to Chaffee’s rights.
“We got just what we wanted,” Commissioner Greg Felt said.
“I feel more comfortable with this stipulation,” Commissioner Rusty Granzella said.
The commissioners unanimously approved:
• A request from Beverly Hunter for a boundary line adjustment, moving the property line on 29221 CR 330, increasing the property size from 0.08 acre to 1.07 acres, while decreasing the 29209 CR 330 property from 1.6 to 1.39 acres.
• A lot line elimination for Tina Fink, eliminating lot lines between lots 6-10 and 11-13 on Block 12 of the Nathrop townsite. The combined property totals 1.1 acres.
• A memorandum of understanding and cooperative agreement involving Chaffee, Lake and Park counties concerning the new small business development center program.
• A letter of support for the Salida Ranger District for a grant application from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, for a nonmotorized maintenance grant proposal for 2020-2021.
