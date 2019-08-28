A bear injured a 71-year-old man at about 8:45 p.m. Monday evening inside his home in Pine after it entered through a screen door and swiped the man several times with its claws when the two had a surprise encounter in his kitchen, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials reported.
The man was downstairs watching TV with his wife when he heard noises coming from upstairs. After going upstairs and turning a corner into his kitchen, he was face to face with a bear, according to a CPW press release.
The man and the sow then engaged in what was described as a boxing match, as the man tried to fend off the bear. The wife rushed upstairs and hit the bear multiple times with a baseball bat, causing the bear to run outside the home.
A cub also was inside the home with the sow and ran away with its mother after the encounter.
The man received a number of lacerations to his face, chest and both arms. He was treated at the scene but not taken to a hospital.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers searched the area until approximately midnight. The search resumed at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when a dog team from the USDA Wildlife Services arrived to aid in the effort. The same dog team assisted last week with a mountain lion attack in Bailey.
By 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, the dog team had located a bear in the immediate area, and during the next hour, searchers tracked that bear. The bear was euthanized shortly before 7 a.m., roughly 900 yards from the home where the attack occurred. The cub has not been found.
DNA samples will be sent to the University of Wyoming Forensics Lab for analysis to confirm whether it is the bear from the attack. CPW policy states that when a bear attacks a human resulting in injury, that bear must be euthanized.
Wildlife officers continue to monitor the area.
