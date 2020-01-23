Health care, tax policies and affordable housing were among issues local business owners identified as legislative priorities in a recent survey conducted by Good Business Colorado.
Good Business Colorado discussed results in a presentation Thursday.
The survey was taken by 31 Salida business owners from late December through early January. Corrine Fowler, Chaffee County organizer for Good Business Colorado, said results of the survey would help the organization determine prioritized issue areas for its three policy working groups.
“We want to make sure we know which issues are most important to Chaffee County businesses,” Fowler said.
Good Business Colorado’s three policy working groups are prosperous economy, sustainable environment and equitable communities.
In the prosperous economy section of the survey, Salida business owners indicated they want to prioritize legislation that focuses on health care and access to a state plan; statewide paid family and medical leave program; and tax policies specifically addressing TABOR restrictions and tax credits for certain sectors.
In the sustainable environment section, business owners prioritized legislation that decreases fossil fuel reliance in the electric grid, transitions the state economic system to a green economy and reduces greenhouse gases.
In the equitable communities section Salida business owners prioritized legislation that encourages affordable housing, access to quality and affordable child care, criminal justice reform, student debt relief and industry regulations.
Fowler said the presentation and survey results will be available on goodbusinesscolorado.org.
