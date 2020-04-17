Like every other industry, beef producers and distributors have had to adjust their operations to deal with COVID-19. Recently some meat packing plants have had to close due to outbreaks, but in general the industry is still healthy.
“There’s an abundant supply of safe product out there,” said Terry Fankhauser, executive vice president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. “You won’t see a shortage.”
Fankhauser said there’s no need to hoard beef because it will continue to be in stores just as people expect it.
Any lack of beef in markets early on was due to logistical issues, Fankhauser said, noting that grocery stores don’t maintain weeks’ worth of supplies but get frequent deliveries instead.
“Overall the industry is pretty healthy; there’s a fairly large supply,” said Ben Scanga, owner of Scanga Meat.
Scanga said they source a lot of their cattle and hogs and sheep from local ranchers within a 100-mile radius of Salida and haven’t experienced any disruptions.
“So far I’ve had no trouble sourcing what I need,” he said.
Scanga said they had to do some retooling to adjust to the current climate, producing more retail cuts and fewer wholesale cuts than they’d typically do.
With restaurants not seating guests, he said their wholesale cut sales are “down greatly,” but retail numbers are “above average” for this time of year.
Early on, he said, there was a surge when stay-at-home orders went into effect, but demand and prices have since settled down.
“Prices have been all over the place,” Scanga said. “They shot up the first few weeks of the pandemic, then demand waned and prices dropped. Now it feels like we’re getting to a normal plateau of pricing.”
Scanga said the company has taken several steps to help keep its products and employees safe. In addition to sanitizing “everything every night,” Scanga said staff are wearing gloves and masks. They’re also taking and logging everyone’s temperature daily.
The most recent puzzle piece the industry is dealing with is packing plants having to close due to outbreaks of COVID-19.
“There could be a bottleneck if packing plants stay closed,” Fankhauser said. He said short term it won’t have a big impact, but long-term supply logistical issues are their biggest concern.
Scanga said they have the capacity to increase output if the demand arises, but staffing would be the biggest roadblock in the way of making that happen. At the moment, he said they could use at least one more person.
Live cattle prices have also dropped with uncertainty in the industry and beyond. “I feel for ranchers,” Scanga said. “They’re getting low prices right now.”
Fankhauser said the only way to alleviate low prices for live cattle is to first get packing plants up and operating again and then reopening restaurants.
“It starts with human health and giving (workers) a sense of security that they’re safe at work,” Fankhauser said. “Once we establish who’s healthy and who’s not, we have to keep it that way.”
