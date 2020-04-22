Former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff will face off against former Gov. John Hickenlooper June 30 in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate race.
Romanoff received the most votes Saturday at the 2020 Colorado Democratic State Assembly, according to a press release.
Hickenlooper turned in enough petition signatures to qualify for the ballot and did not participate in the assembly process.
Assembly delegates cast a total of 2,860 ballots for three candidates. Romanoff received 2,453 raw votes for 85.86 percent, Dr. Stephany Rose Spaulding received 258 raw votes for 9.02 percent, and Erik Underwood received 25 raw votes for 0.87 percent.
Participating delegates voted for their candidate virtually. The meeting was originally intended to be in person at the Colorado Convention Center, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, it was converted so votes could be cast via computer or phone.
Trish Zornio was an initial assembly candidate, but she withdrew last week. Michelle Ferrigno Warren and Diana Bray were petition candidates, but they were unable to get enough signatures, partially because of COVID-19 restrictions. Warren is now considering legal alternatives, according to The Denver Post.
Lorena Garcia turned in a sufficient number of signatures, but the Secretary of State’s Office must determine if enough of them are valid.
“I cannot begin to express how proud I am of our delegates, our county party officers and our volunteers for their continued energy and enthusiasm during these uncharted times,” Morgan Carroll, Colorado Democratic Party chair, said after the assembly.
“No one should have to choose between participating in democracy and protecting their health, and with this process, we could ensure ballots were accessible to our elected delegates so they could cast their ballots while staying safe and healthy.
“Colorado deserves better than a senator who puts Donald Trump over our health care and public lands, and Coloradans will have excellent choices this June to decide who they want to go into November to defeat Cory Gardner.”
