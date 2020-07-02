Chaffee County’s bars can remain open for in-person service despite Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order closing bars to in-person service across the state after only a little more than a week of being allowed to open under strict guidelines.
In a Tuesday press conference, Governor Polis announced the closures.
Under Chaffee County’s variance, bars are currently allowed to remain open provided they can follow the same requirements as restaurants said Chaffee County Public Health Director and incident command for COVID-19 Andrea Carlstrom.
“However, many of our bars have not opted to open at this time,” she said.
Carlstrom said CCPH has submitted an inquiry as to what is considered a bar by the state for clarification.
Under the state directive, bars that have taken steps to open as restaurants may continue to operate in-person service, so long as they have patrons seated with their own party only in set seating, spaced six feet apart, and with no mingling a press release stated.
Bars are permitted to sell alcoholic beverages to-go for takeout or delivery consumption if the alcoholic beverages are sold with food.
Benson’s Tavern and Beer Garden, which is operating as a restaurant, is also a popular Salida watering hole.
Owner Brett Ziehmke said while Benson’s will remain open during the weekend, he chose to cancel a Fourth of July performance by local musician Bruce Hayes.
All of the guidelines previously in place around social distancing still apply.
Ziehmke said with the extension of restrictions, although Benson’s will be open during the weekend, he felt having live music on the holiday would not encourage social distancing under which the establishment must operate.
Polis extended the Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors Executive Order Tuesday, and provided an update on Colorado’s next steps during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor did not announce any additional relaxing of restrictions but described the new Protect Our Neighbors phase that will give local communities more freedom to provide economic opportunity while ensuring that they have the necessary public health capacity.
Based on local conditions and capabilities different parts of the state could be at different phases of reopening under the new framework.
Protect Our Neighbors will allow communities to permit all activities to occur at 50 percent of pre-pandemic capacity, with at least six feet between non-household members and no more than 500 people in one setting at a time.
Local communities may issue more detailed guidelines or public health orders for different settings, so long as the capacity does not exceed these caps.
