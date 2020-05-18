Three local banks, High Country Bank, Collegiate Peaks Bank and Mountain River Credit Union, processed almost 450 Payroll Protection Program business loans totaling $20 million-plus through the COVID-19 pandemic.
James Bove, High Country Bank marketing director, said the bank awarded 325 loans to Fremont and Chaffee County businesses as part of the program.
More than $14 million in all was distributed for an average loan size of about $43,000.
Collegiate Peaks Bank processed more than 110 loans totaling more than $6 million through the program during the past seven weeks.
Cammeron Larson, bank president, said in a press release that the federal coronavirus stimulus program supported around 814 Chaffee County jobs with an average loan size of $56,700.
Businesses the bank supported included a rafting company, a fly fishing shop, a horse training/stable business, an optometrist, a brewery and a charter school.
Including its Buena Vista and Denver affiliates, the bank processed $95 million in loans.
“It was an all-encompassing effort,” he said. “There were close to 100 staff members processing the loans.”
Larson said the bank is still processing loans, but demand is significantly lower than it was at the end of March and the first weeks of April.
Mountain River Credit Union President and CEO Steve Jones said the business gave out $90,000 in seven loans for an average loan size of $12,850. He estimated the loans supported about 30 jobs during this period.
Congress approved the Payroll Protection Program in late March. It was intended to help employers and their employees deal with effects of declines in business due to COVID-19.
