A jackknifed tractor-trailer shut down traffic Sunday on U.S. 285 on Poncha Pass after the driver lost control of the vehicle on the south side of the pass, Colorado State Patrol reported.
Trooper Josh Lewis, CSP public information officer, said CSP received a call at 5:48 p.m. that Ricky Boren, 61, of Brighton was driving a 1997 Kenworth near mile marker 117 in Saguache County when he lost control.
His truck jackknifed and ended up in the northbound lane.
Lewis said a large-vehicle tow truck had to be brought in, and CSP had to alternate traffic from about 8 to 8:30 p.m. while they got the truck straightened out and off the side of the road, then again from about 10 to 11 p.m. while the truck was removed.
No one was injured, and Boren was cited for failure to drive in designated lane.
