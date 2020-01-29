by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The U.S. Forest Service and city of Colorado Springs announced Friday plans to build a permanent fire air tanker base and ramp at Colorado Springs Airport, which will support aerial firefighting in the Rocky Mountain region.
“This will be a real asset for our community, forests and watershed,” Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said. “It will provide a quicker and more reliable response to spreading wildfires, and the shorter they need to travel, the better. During the Decker Fire, we had planes coming from as far away as Grand Junction, so this will be great for the area.”
The 1½-acre base will be the largest of its kind in the region, with the ability to serve a 600-mile radius, covering Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Kansas and Nebraska.
It is budgeted at approximately $20 million to build, with groundbreaking scheduled for this spring.
The base will also provide support to southern Montana, southeastern Idaho, eastern Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma, western Iowa and western Missouri.
“I am pleased to have been a part of the collaborative effort between the Colorado Springs Airport, the city of Colorado Springs and the U.S. Forest Service to bring one of the nation’s largest, most state-of-the-art air tanker base units to the Colorado Springs Airport,” Rep. Doug Lamborn, (R-Colorado Springs) said in a press release.
“The Colorado Springs Airtanker Base will significantly enhance the U.S. Forest Service’s capabilities to combat wildfires with increased capacity and efficiency.
“The strategic location of the air tanker base will undoubtedly prove to be a center of excellence for the aerial firefighting mission and an asset not only to the state of Colorado but to the entire region. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the effort to base this vital resource in Colorado Springs.”
The base will house six reload pits, with the possibility of more in the future, allowing for multiple reloads at once.
The ramp will be near the airport’s main runway and adjacent to the U.S. Army-operated ramp. It will be used as a de-icing area for commercial aircraft during winter months.
“The city of Colorado Springs is pleased to become the home of this new permanent air tanker base,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, said in a press release. “We enthusiastically join our partners at the Colorado Springs Airport and the USDA Forest Service in the regional response to increasing forest fire activity.
“We want to do everything we can to protect our beautiful state and our residents. As wildland firefighting continues to be a priority for Western states, we continue to embrace our leadership role, and we look forward to completion of this vital asset.
“This base is something we’ve been working on for quite some time, and I want to commend our airport staff for their work in helping the project become a reality.”
