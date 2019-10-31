A group of hockey players and other skaters will make their case for an ice rink to be built locally during a Salida City Council work session at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers, 448 E. First St.
“The proposal is basically asking for enough money to build a seasonal, natural ice rink,” said Stacy Falk, social media coordinator and fundraising manager with the group, called the Arkansas Headwaters Ice Arena.
By starting small with a temporary rink that could be put up and taken down seasonally, the group is hoping to prove there’s enough interest and benefit to eventually build a bigger, year-round facility.
“For under $40,000 we can have a fully functioning skating facility up and running,” Falk said. “We want to start small and build from there.”
A place to put the rink, however, is one of the biggest things the group is hoping to find.
The group will pitch Centennial Park and Marvin Park as possible locations, but Falk said they’d be happy to build it in Poncha Springs, Nathrop, Buena Vista or wherever they can get the land. For a permanent facility, however, they’re eyeing Vandaveer Ranch.
Falk said they’re working with a group in Buena Vista that tried to get a rink built there a few years ago. That group secured boards and other materials for a rink that could be used here.
Alamosa donated its old shade structures, which would help maintain the ice. Alamosa’s facility now has a roof, Falk said.
Injecting sand with water would also help the surface freeze, Falk said.
The group points to the courts at Centennial Park, which they flooded and then skated on during the 2013 and 2014 winters, as proof that Salida gets cold enough to maintain a natural rink. Frantz Lake is where hockey players and other skaters currently go to slide on ice in Salida.
“There’s definitely a big scene that uses Frantz Lake once that’s going,” Falk said. “Anyone can use it and skate.”
She also said two hockey teams from Salida drive over Monarch Pass to compete in Gunnison.
Falk said one of the people in the group has experience running youth hockey programs, and a woman in Buena Vista is interested in running a figure skating program. The Ark Valley High Rollers are also helping with the effort. “In the long term, they’d benefit from a rink with concrete,” Falk said.
The group will ask the city leadership for four things at the meeting: Designate a suitable parcel of land to pilot an ice skating rink; donate heavy machinery from Public Works for site prep; hire a qualified rink manager; provide up to $25,000 to build the rink and $18,000 a year to operate it.
Falk said the group is also looking to host a kickoff fundraiser in early December.
“Right now we’re trying to stir more interest and get the community involved,” Falk said. “Kids and adults alike will benefit from having another winter sport option.”
Falk said they’re encouraging people who support the rink idea to attend Monday’s work session.
The group has a Facebook page at Facebook.com/ChaffeeCountyIceRink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.