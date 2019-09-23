Ninety-one mountain bikers rode the Monarch Crest Sunday, getting in an epic ride while helping to raise money to support The Alliance.
“It was fabulous,” said Rachel Holder, The Alliance’s executive director, who participated in the ride. “It was very cold up top and then got warmer as we climbed more.”
She added that the leaves were also starting to change along portions of the trail.
“Leaves always make for a better ride,” she said.
In addition to the riders’ registration fees, participants collected money through pledges, raising around $15,000 to counter domestic and sexual abuse.
“That’s more than we’ve ever had before,” Holder said about the riders’ contributions. “Then we had corporate sponsors on top of that.”
Together with the corporate sponsors, the fundraiser helped The Alliance raise around $30,000. That preliminary number did not include money raised on the day of the event.
“We wouldn’t be able to provide what we provide to the community without their support,” Holder said.
Debbie Quintana, adult and legal advocate for The Alliance, said the money will go to direct services for victims, including things like housing, food and transportation.
“Anything to help somebody live a life free from abuse,” Quintana said.
After the ride, the participants got to enjoy lunch, libations, music and games in Riverside Park.
“The party is to say thank you to the riders and the community,” Quintana said. “Plus, it’s a beautiful place to have a party, so why not?”
Instead of a silent auction, this year attendees could win prizes by participating in games instead.
“We try to keep it new,” Quintana said. “Some riders have been doing it all 21 years, so it’s fun to have something different for them.”
For the second year in a row, B.J. Sample of Westminster raised the most money for the cause. Last year he raised around $1,500, and this year he upped that mark and raised more than $1,900.
“The Alliance is a great organization, and I have a lot of really good friends down here,” Sample said about why he decided to participate again this year, referring to Salida’s Jones family. Sample chose a new cruiser bike for his prize.
Monarch Community Outreach was the event’s title sponsor. MCC board member Rick Boucher said The Alliance submitted an application, and its board members decided to give them money once again this year. He said MCC gave the Alliance $2,600.
“It’s a good, worthy cause, and cycling is a good, healthy activity,” Boucher said.
First Street Family Health, Salida Bike Co., Pinon Real Estate Group and Amicas Pizza were also among the title, platinum and gold sponsors, while 53 other businesses supported the cause.
“On behalf of the survivors, thank you to the community for caring,” Quintana said.
The mission of The Alliance is to eliminate domestic violence and sexual assault and to empower victims through education, services and social change.
Holder said they ask people what they need and then build programs around that.
“It’s a survivor-centered approach,” she said.
The Alliance also has a 24-7 crisis line, 719-539-7347, to give people support whenever they may need it.
Friends and family can call the crisis line for support too, not just victims.
“Anybody who’s feeling like they want to reach out, we’re happy to help them,” Holder said.
