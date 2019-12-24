by Mountain Mail Staff
An 8-year-old Bailey boy died at about 6:30 p.m. Friday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 285 in Park County near mile marker 186.
According to a press release from the Colorado State Patrol, a 2004 Toyota Tundra was traveling south on Red Hill Pass when it drifted over the center lane and into the northbound traffic lane. The Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Tucson. The Toyota rolled one and a quarter times and came to a rest on its driver’s side, while the Hyundai collided with a guardrail and came to rest on its tires.
CSP identified the Toyota’s driver as Shawn McGuire, 56, of Alma. He was flown to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Denver with serious injuries.
The Hyundai’s driver was identified as Jacquline Benns, 30, of Bailey. The two passengers in the vehicle were Adam Smith, 28, of Lakewood, and Tristan Benns, 8, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Smith was transported to Summit County Medical Center with serious injuries, and Jacquline Benns was transported to the same medical center with minor injuries.
Colorado State Patrol is still investigating the crash, according to the release, but reported that alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors.
Both drivers and all of the passengers were wearing seatbelts.
