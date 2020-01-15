Chaffee County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to give $25,000 to Decker Fire Recovery Assistance, a request from Chelsey Nutter, executive director of the Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative.
Nutter said the money was to be used as matching funds, and she hoped to raise about $92,000 in total grants for the project.
The project will first do a damage assessment from the Decker Fire, followed by modeling of hydrology in the area, to understand the risk and damage to the watershed.
Nutter said once studies are complete, Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative will begin working one-on-one with people affected by the fire.
Commissioner Greg Felt said Chaffee was “years ahead of where Fremont County was after the Hayden Pass Fire” in terms of recovery, and the money would be put to good use.
In other business commissioners voted to reappoint Felt as chairman and Keith Baker as vice chair for 2020.
Commissioners unanimously approved:
• Final resolution for the Moltz heritage water subdivision exemption.
• Final resolution for the Loeffel heritage water subdivision exemption.
• Final resolution for the Cooper boundary line adjustment.
