A Salida man has found his dream job in what Wikipedia describes as the most dangerous job in the United States.
James Gallagher, 23, now in Kenai, Alaska, is among Capt. Scott Campbell Jr.’s crew featured on Season 16 of “Deadliest Catch,” which airs at 6 p.m. Mountain Time Tuesdays on the Discovery Channel.
Gallagher is the son of Debbie Gallagher of Salida/Alaska and Michael Gallagher of Alaska and grandson of Bob and Lenna Finck, Salida.
“My dad lived in Alaska, so naturally I traveled to and from there, grew up fishing the Kenai River for salmon and eventually graduated from Soldotna High School,” Gallagher said. “I had relatives who were commercial fishermen and was able to get on a small salmon boat fishing Bristol Bay during the summer.”
He spent winters in Salida, skiing Monarch and waiting tables at Wallbangers, and eventually landed a job as a freeride coach for “Team Monarch” big mountain freeride school.
His first job “crabbing” was on the 109-foot Seabrooke, which was featured on “Deadliest Catch” for roughly five years. The Seabrooke had a brief hiatus until this fall when the owner, Campbell, returned to run the boat. Gallagher is currently employed on the new boat Campbell got for the winter season, the 140-foot Lady Alaska.
Starting as a “greenhorn” (rookie), he worked his way up to chief engineer and is now the highest paid and likely the youngest chief engineer in the entire crab fleet. This year he has fished crab for 16 months straight with roughly eight weeks home intermittently.
The crew on the Lady Alaska fishes primarily for king crab, snow crab (opilio) and Pacific gray cod and are currently fishing golden king crab off the coast of the Pribilof Islands in the Bering Sea.
Gallagher’s job is one of the most brutal, demanding jobs in the world, with the crew battling insane winds, 50-foot seas, bone-chilling freezing spray, all while working superhuman 50-hour stretches without rest and wrangling 1,000-pound steel crab pots as they fly around the boat in the massive weather. At times the stack of crab pots can be 40 feet high above the deck and shifting with the weather.
As chief engineer, he is in charge of keeping the vessel and all of its subsystems (electric, hydraulic, two diesel main engines as well as two diesel auxiliary engines, plumbing, etc.) running.
“The work though is admittedly not as dangerous as it was in previous decades,” Gallagher said.
A typical season starts with rigging the 1,000-pound, 7-foot crab pots for each specific fishery. This year he has rigged more than 1,500 pots.
“At times we rig up to 300 pots at a time, stacking up to 250 pots on the deck, baiting them and then setting them to various depths in the sea depending on what we’re fishing,” Gallagher said.
A fishing trip can last from three to 20 days.
“We fish regardless of weather or time of day, whether it’s flat calm or 50-foot seas and 5 degrees,” Gallagher said.
Crabbing in the Bering Sea is perhaps the deadliest job in the United States because there are 300 deaths per 100,000 crabbers, usually from hypothermia or drowning, plus crippling injuries involving gear and machinery. Work is hard, with long hours and little sleep, with sometimes 50 hours on duty.
“One of the scariest situations I’ve been in was hanging off the side of the stack of crab pots in 30-foot seas trying to break the chains that secure the stack of crab pots free,” Gallagher said. “We had iced up really bad and I was basically hanging onto a solid wall of ice dangling helplessly over the frigid and turbulent waters. A lot of things can go wrong.”
Starting as a greenhorn and working his way up to second in command, he’s come a long way in a short time.
The TV show “Deadliest Catch” mainly features captains of the boats, but Salidans who remember Gallagher are sure to catch glimpses of him in the segments of Season 16 that began airing April 2.
Like other seafood connoisseurs, crabbers enjoy eating their giant catches. King crabs can weigh up to 28 pounds and have a leg span of 5.9 feet.
The best way to prepare them is to butcher the crab and boil the tasty crustaceans in sea water and dip them in butter, he said.
When ordering king crab at a restaurant, you’ll notice a pretty hefty price on the menu. One listing noted Alaskan king crab legs at $38.69 a pound, and that was just the legs – not a dinner. Knowing the danger and discomfort involved for those who harvest these monster crustaceans brings a better understanding of the price.
Debbie Gallagher, James’ mom, said, “We often joke that when James was little we would watch ‘Deadliest Catch’ together, and I made him promise he would never go crab fishing.”
