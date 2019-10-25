Buena Vista – After a three-year declining trend, sales tax returns in August changed course in a big way, bringing in 26 percent more in 2019 than in 2018.
Sales tax returns in August this year were $395,503, up from $313,475 collected in 2018, according to a report from Town Treasurer Michelle Stoke.
While August, the final month of the summer tourist season, has remained in the top three highest-returning months – in 2016 and 2017, it was the highest – its returns fell slightly between 2016 and 2017 by 2.7 percent and again in 2018 by 2.3 percent.
In 2017, it was one of two months to have returned less than the previous year, and it was the only month in 2018 with negative growth.
In 2019, when the Friday and Saturday of Labor Day weekend and the Seven Peaks Music Festival fell in August, however, the receipts rocketed nearly to the heights of July’s $400,000 returns.
Overall, the first eight months of the year have brought in $250,002.63 more tax revenue than the same period in 2018, for a year-to-year increase of 12.45 percent, Stoke said in the report.
“To date, sales tax is showing a $199,124.58 surplus over budget, an increase of 9.57 percent,” she said.
The number of remote sellers contributing to the local tax revenue is up as well, she said, with 550 remote sellers accounting for $5,980 in sales tax, or 1.56 percent of the August total.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
