by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The traditional Easter egg hunts at Thonhoff and Chipeta parks have been cancelled this year so everyone can stay safe at home.
Even so, the Easter Bunny recently asked for The Mountain Mail’s help to give kids a chance to hunt for eggs and get some goodies.
Kids ages 3-12 are invited to search the pages of the Friday edition of The Mountain Mail for Easter eggs hidden throughout the paper.
Easter egg hunters will have their names entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of three $20 gift certificates from Kaleidoscope Toys.
To enter send an email with a photo of yourself showing an egg you found in the newspaper, with the number of eggs you found, your name, age and phone number to djdj@themountainmail.com.
