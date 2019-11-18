The Chaffee County Planning Commission will meet in a joint work session with county commissioners at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
The two groups will discuss the definition of an outfitting facility and a possible amendment to the agricultural subdivision exemption text.
The Planning Commission will begin its regular meeting, rescheduled from Nov. 26, at 6 p.m., when it will review four projects.
The commission will consider the RGP Industrial Park major subdivision at 10000 CR 140, Salida. The request by applicants Tracy Guccione and David Padoven is to divide 70.31 acres, jointly zoned industrial and residential, into six lots, with five lots approximately 2.1 acres in size, which will be the industrial park, and one lot of 53.5 acres, which will remain agricultural, plus right- of-way.
Planning commissioners will review the Hawkins minor subdivision final plat at 16556 Rocky Mountain Road, Salida. Applicants Barry and Wendy Hawkins and Brandon and Jessica Hawkins propose to subdivide 9.14 acres, rural zoned, into two lots, one lot at about 6.07 acres and the second approximately 3.07 acres.
Commissioners will look at the sketch plan for the Morrison minor subdivision, 15974 CR 306, Buena Vista. The application from Gerald Morrison is to designate a 6.28-acre outlot, designated outlot A of the Morrison Heritage Water subdivision exemption, as a buildable lot through the minor subdivision process.
The commissioners will review the Schwitzer major subdivision sketch plan, proposed by Irene Schwitzer, for 10350 CR 155, Salida. The request is to subdivide 9.8 rural-zoned acres into two lots of approximately 6.02 and 3.78 acres in size.
