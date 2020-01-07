The Envision Chaffee County Forest Health Council will meet to finalize the Next Generation Community Wildfire Protection Plan from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the U.S. Forest Service office, 5575 Cleora Road in Salida.
The council will work on completing the plan during its meeting, including the final treatment priority areas and a plan for adoption with the county and local fire districts.
Council members will also host an input session for the council’s proposed 2020 goals, looking at developing and executing cross-jurisdictional projects in treatment priority areas, helping the community to create defensible areas and delivering coordinated communications.
After a lunch break the council will begin Community Wildlife Protection Plan implementation through a series of facilitated exercises, such as identifying action items for all organizations and action zone teams, deciding which neighborhoods to approach first about creating defensible space and gathering input on public relations resources.
Members will also talk about their next meeting and plan its agenda.
