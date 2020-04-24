The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are close to finalizing their plan for managing Browns Canyon National Monument.
The agencies recently published the final draft of their proposed resource management plan, beginning a 30-day protest period that will end May 18.
The agencies proposed a fourth alternative, Alternative D, that incorporates management actions from the three previously listed alternatives while also responding to comments received during the public comment period and from cooperating agencies.
“We feel it’s better than the draft RMP that was proposed (Alternative C),” said Joe Stone, Friends of Browns Canyon public outreach coordinator. “We feel like it does represent the interest of the community.”
Placing more emphasis on protecting wildlife is one thing the group likes about Alternative D, Stone said, noting that the area with a lower elevation than surrounding peaks is an important winter range for animals like deer, elk and black bear.
Stone said they were also happy the agencies added stronger language to protect cultural resources.
“The Ute Trail passes through here,” Stone said. “We feel it’s important to respect those cultural resources.”
Mainly, the group is happy with the way the plan will protect natural resources and preserve the area in a natural state.
“It protects the wildlife, North American cultural resources and other natural and historical resources,” said Michael Kunkel, co-founder of Friends of Browns Canyon.
“The alternative (D) is representative of most of the issues we wanted implemented to preserve Browns Canyon,” Kunkel said.
Friends of Browns Canyon’s alternative was supported by about 30 organizations and more than 100 local businesses. The city of Salida, the towns of Buena Vista and Turret, Chaffee County commissioners, Trout Unlimited and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association are among entities that supported the alternative, and many of the ideas made it into the proposed final plan.
In general, the proposed plan will primarily provide for nonmotorized and nonmechanical recreation in a primitive backcountry setting. It will emphasize proactive access to areas where increased visitation is likely to occur and allow for designation of nonmechanical trails and climbing routes to be established. It will also prohibit collection of monument resources, like rocks and fossils. Wilderness study areas within the monument will also continue to be protected.
Kunkel called the proposed plan a culmination of 20 years of work, noting it was one thing to have the monument designation, but now the BLM and Forest Service will have a toolbox they can reach into to manage the area.
The proposed plan, however, does have a few things the Friends plan on protesting, but Stone called them “fairly minor points,” and overall they “were quite pleased” with the proposal.
One item the organization doesn’t support in the proposed plan will allow target shooting in most of the monument, although the county shooting range is nearby.
“We don’t want to see shooting in the canyon,” Kunkel said, calling it a safety issue.
Removal of the Areas of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC) designation is another item the group plans to protest. “The monument provides protection, but we felt it should stay there just in case,” Stone said.
With the BLM’s Department of Interior also considering characterizing e-bikes as nonmotorized, Stone said they’d also probably mention e-bikes in their protest too. The proposed e-bike definition change would give local BLM land managers the authority to conduct their own lawful decision on whether e-bikes may be operated on public lands in their jurisdiction.
In general, however, Friends of Browns Canyon is satisfied with the proposed plan.
“We’re pretty happy,” Stone said. “They incorporated most of what we proposed in our sustainable alternative.”
“It complements the recreation spectrum we have,” Kunkel said about the canyon. “It’s a remote, rugged area in the county and has a sense of solitude and primitiveness that you can retreat to.”
People who submitted comments during the public comment period are also allowed to file protests.
Visit go.usa.gov/xn2eC to review the 158-page draft document and receive instructions on how to submit a protest.
