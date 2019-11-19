Salida City Council discussed three topics at its Monday work session: climate change, personnel manual updates and a 2020 budget that will likely mean a 7.5 percent rate increase to city residents’ monthly water and sewer billings.
Salida Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich broke down the recommended hikes for the ins and outs of water delivery and subsequent effluent flows from residences and businesses.
Tihonovich told council members and Mayor P.T. Wood that planned hikes to monthly billings are 3 percent for water and 4.5 percent for sewer, for a combined 7.5 percent. These increases amount to a little less than $2 per service, or less than $4 added to what most Salidans pay in a base rate, which is about $50.
She said a $60,000 study in 2015 suggested incremental increases on a consistent and small systematic approach, which resulted in a 2 percent jump.
To make up for what was apparently a “go easy” attitude on the fee-paying constituency in the years since, the enterprise fund is now facing the need to implement increases. At a similar expenditure, another study to plan for the next five years is also being requested to forecast revenue growth and demands on water and sewer systems.
The 2015 study had recommended increases of 13 percent for water service in 2016-18; sewer service hikes were suggested to see a 25 percent level for those years.
Now the budget is seeking a catch-up time for Salida’s water and sewer billings, which come in a single statement. Revenue will go toward waterline and sewerline maintenance and improvements, plant upgrades, along with the purchases of jet/vac sewer cleaning truck, bobcat and dump truck, according to the budget’s open items utility category.
The proposed 2020 budget is on tonight’s regular city council agenda with a slated public hearing.
During tonight’s meeting, newly elected council members will be sworn in after running unopposed. Two outgoing council members, Mike Bowers and Cheryl Brown-Kovacic, will be honored for their civic service.
On the second topic, City Administrator Drew Nelson explained a myriad of changes to the city personnel manual, such as simplifying disciplinary actions, accrual of and payouts for vacation time, allowing requests for early vacations and leaves of absence.
With social media, email, texts, voicemail and electronic platforms for interaction playing larger roles with nearly everyone in the digital age, city staffers will see clearer policy development in written form after the new year, Nelson said.
Jacob Smith, executive director of the 29-member Colorado Communities for Climate Action, spoke to the council at the start of the work session. Smith is used to talking with city councils, having been the mayor of Golden previously.
Smith encouraged Salida’s possible enrollment in the lobbying group, which he said afterward has a “lean” staff of two. Annual base membership fee is $5,000, and some communities have opted to pay more. He noted the group comprises two-thirds of the Western Slope.
Smith said the group is designed as “a coalition of local governments advocating for effective climate action primarily at the state level.”
Smith’s said he would draw up a draft resolution for council to consider joining the group during a future meeting.
Current cities and counties belonging to Colorado Communities for Climate Action include Aspen, Avon, Basalt, Boulder, Boulder County, Breckenridge, Carbondale, Clear Creek County, Crested Butte, Dillon, Eagle County, Erie, Fort Collins, Fraser, Frisco, Golden, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville, Mountain Village, Nederland, Northglenn, Pitkin County, Ridgway, San Miguel County, Summit County, Telluride, Vail and Westminster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.