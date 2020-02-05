Central Colorado Humanists announced the group will accept applications until March 31 for several scholarships of $1,000 or more to be awarded in spring.
The scholarships will go to outstanding college-bound high school seniors at Buena Vista High School and Salida High School, students in nontraditional programs or home-schooled students who plan to attend an accredited college or university full time next fall, a press release stated.
Scholarship recipients also can apply to the Humanists for an additional scholarship after completing their first semester in college to help them meet college expenses for their sophomore year.
Last spring the Humanists awarded eight scholarships of $1,000 or more. Six went to graduating high school seniors and two to previous scholarship recipients following successful completion of their first semester of college study.
Applications for this year’s scholarships can be downloaded at centralcoloradohumanists.org. Specific instructions for completing and submitting applications can be found on the website.
Scholarship candidates should have at least a 3.0 grade-point average and have exhibited some form of community service during their high school career. Evaluations will be based in part on the quality of an essay (limited to 750 words) to be submitted by each applicant.
Scholarship recipients will be announced at high school awards assemblies in May.
Central Colorado Humanists is the local chapter of the American Humanist Association. The group states that its members are “informed by science, guided by reason, inspired by art and nature and motivated by compassion.”
For more information, visit centralcoloradohumanists.org.
