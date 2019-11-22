by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Salida Parks and Recreation conducted the fourth of five community meetings Wednesday to gather community input on direction for the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails master plan, due to be finalized by February.
About 40 people attended the event at Salida SteamPlant.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post opened the meeting, and facilitator Jamie Sabbach presented background on previous community input sessions.
Sabbach guided participants through two activities designed to measure the priorities and interests of community members.
Sabbach said the activities were helpful to the city because it is important to understand community perception and identify touchpoints with community stakeholders during the process.
Attendees also viewed conceptual plans for Marvin Park and Centennial Park.
The concept for Marvin Park showed a “passive-use” park with a parking area amphitheater and nature center.
In that concept, the baseball fields would be removed to a multisport activity area elsewhere in the city.
The concept plan for an “active-use” Centennial Park included a new skate park, a recreation center, playground area, tennis courts, splash pad and outdoor hot springs soaking pools.
A central receiving area for the recreation center and Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center would be placed between the buildings, and the entrance to the pool facility would be on the other side of the building from the current configuration.
In that concept the recycling center would be moved to another site.
Sabbach stressed that these were conceptual plans and showed possibilities – nothing was decided yet.
The first activity for participants was to rank seven interests:
• Offer recreation activities and services for seniors ages 65-plus.
• Maintain existing parks facilities edge trails.
• Provide financial and other necessary assistance to those who need help accessing park and recreation facilities.
• Build or develop new recreation facilities.
•Acquire or purchase parkland.
• Offer recreation activities and services for youth ages birth through 18.
• Build/develop new trails.
The second activity asked participants to identify the five most important operating principles that should guide the operations and management of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Principles listed were:
• Accountability.
• Community engagement.
• Equity in service delivery.
• Financially responsible.
•Meeting community demand.
• Meeting community need.
• Quality service delivery.
•Quantity of services offered.
• Partnerships and collaboration.
Participants used five stickers to indicate the five most important principles to them.
Attendees identified partnerships and collaboration, meeting community need, accountability, financially responsible and community engagement as being the most important to the most people.
The fifth and last community input meeting will be Dec. 4 and will be co-hosted by Salida School District.
A Parks, Recreation, Open Spaces and Trails Survey, which takes about eight-10 minutes to complete, is available through 5 p.m. today at bit.ly/salidaPR-survey.
