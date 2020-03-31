The Chaffee County Planning Commission will meet at 4 p.m. today for a joint work session with Chaffee County commissioners to discuss the county’s new comprehensive plan draft.
Because the county administrative building is closed to the public, the meeting will be held virtually via the Zoom teleconferencing program. Those wishing to attend can go to the county website, chaffeecounty.org, and find the link to the meeting on the right hand side of the home page.
At 6 p.m. the commission will begin its regular meeting, when it will consider the Larks Perch notice of decision.
Planning commissioners are scheduled to review the Schwitzer major subdivision preliminary plan/final plat at 10350 CR 155. The plan is to subdivide 9.8 acres into two lots, with a minimum lot size of 3.78 acres, and a well and wastewater treatment system will serve both plots.
Also on the agenda is the Aspire Tours limited impact review, but the applicant is requesting to table it until the April meeting.
Planning commissioners will discuss the proposed intergovernmental agreement between the county and Buena Vista for land use development applications within areas defined in the agreement.
