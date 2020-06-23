Salida Planning Commission voted 4-2 Monday to recommend that Salida City Council approve a vacation of right-of-way along East Crestone Avenue, subject to conditions that the property is strictly for affordable housing, the second street configuration option is used and road use would continue until project approval.
Commission members Francie Bomer, Giff Kriebel, Judith Dockery and Doug Mendelson voted in favor of the recommendation with Dori Denning and Michelle Walker dissenting. Commission Chair Greg Follet recused himself for the hearings related to East Crestone Avenue so Bomer acted in his place.
The commission was initially split in its vote following a motion to deny vacation. Bomer, Dockery and Mendelson voted against denial while Denning, Kriebel and Walker voted in favor. Denning said the vacation would be disruptive to neighbors while Walker said it was an inelegant solution given the required modifications to public resources.
Two street configuration options were presented, the second of which was developed recently. The first option would have resulted in closure of M Street from West Third Street to East Crestone Avenue and construction of a cul-de-sac at the new end of East Crestone Avenue.
The second option involves realignment and improvement of M Street, which would be kept open between West Third Street and East Crestone Avenue to eliminate a potentially hazardous slope on the roadway. The four properties on East Crestone Avenue could still be accessed via M Street as well as other nearby roads.
City planner Bill Almquist said in city traffic reports, based on expected unit and household sizes, they are expecting up to an additional 54 daily trips to be collectively generated. Salida Police Department data revealed that currently 115 trips take place on East Crestone Avenue. daily. Results could have been affected by COVID-19.
The commission unanimously agreed to recommend that council rezone a portion of Eddy Brothers Addition, East Crestone Avenue and West Third Street intersection, from single-family residential (R-1) to medium-density residential (R-2).
Opinions were mixed during the citizen comment portions for both East Crestone Avenue hearings.
Michelle Parmeter said although she was in favor of affordable housing, she was opposed to the vacation.
“This opposition is about making decisions not based on emotions and egos; leave that out the door,” Parmeter said. “You cannot use affordable housing as an excuse to ignore public safety, fiscal responsibility and ethics.”
Dani Cook said she was in full favor of the project due to lack of affordable housing.
“As I have seen things progress in Salida, it’s just been getting more and more less feasible to become a homeowner and start a future,” Cook said. “There may be more options, … but I feel that we really do need to pursue options we currently have and move forward with them.”
Some attendees asked why different city-owned properties could not be used, and City Administrator Drew Nelson said other locations either would have faced legal issues, had more extensive utility logistics or had predetermined purposes.
In other business, the commission unanimously agreed to recommend that council approve the Confluent Park Major Subdivision subject to conditions following a major impact review first hearing. The 16.3-acre parcel is at the northeast corner of U.S. 50 and Vandaveer Ranch Road. The proposed subdivision consists of 39 lots with underlying districts of residential mixed, high-density residential and commercial use.
