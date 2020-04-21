Chaffee County Public Health reported a seventh death due to COVID-19 Monday.
The death was also the sixth recorded for a resident of Columbine Manor Care Center, where 42 of Chaffee County’s 57 cases are centered.
Andrea Carlstrom, public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, said during her daily update on Facebook Live that 21 people in the county who tested positive for COVID-19 have reported they have recovered.
So far 369 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county. Of those, 299 tests came back negative. At the time of the report 18 tests were pending.
Statewide, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday reported 10,106 total positive cases in 56 counties, with 1,880 hospitalizations and 449 deaths.
There have been 113 outbreaks at residential non-hospital facilities across the state, including Columbine Manor.
Carlstrom said efforts are underway to bring more testing capability to the county.
A symptom tracker tool on the state health department’s COVID-19 website has been launched, Carlstrom said, and locally Public Health is working to make sure their data does not overlap the state’s.
Carlstrom reminded the community that Solvista Health now has a series of online support groups including connecting with community members, parenting and relaxation.
To access the groups, call Heather at 719-275-2351, extension 2208.
Carlstrom addressed the end date for the current stay-at-home public health order restricting public movements and businesses.
The current local order will remain in effect until April 30, although the state order is scheduled to be lifted provisionally April 26.
Carlstrom said the county order will be reviewed as the end date approaches to determine next steps.
“Currently and in the upcoming days there is and will be a lot of discussion of lifting restrictions and reaching recovery,” Carlstrom said.
“Our county’s health and safety is our utmost priority. Rest assured we will be very thoughtful about what this looks like in Chaffee County.
“We will continue coordinating and collaborating with our municipalities and stakeholders to move forward with reopening when it is safe to do so.”
Gov. Jared Polis held a press conference Monday to address similar issues statewide.
Polis said precautions taken by the state have made an impact on the rate of spread of COVID-19.
With the end of the stay-at-home order, the state is set to transition to a “safer-at-home” stance.
Limiting outings to necessary trips will still be encouraged, but many businesses will be allowed to reopen as long as social distancing and masks and other precautions are followed.
Gatherings of fewer than 10 people will be allowed, but that still precludes restaurants, bars and clubs from opening for full business. For the time being they will still be restricted to carry-out or delivery of food and drink items.
Polis said the goal is to start phasing in restaurants and bars by mid-May if possible, but that decision will rest on the first data that comes in under lightened restrictions.
Retail stores that choose to open will look like essential stores, with necessary precautions and workers masked and gloved.
Non-critical offices will be able to open at 50 percent capacity.
Polis said the emphasis will still be on fewer social interactions.
Stay-at-home was successful, he said, curbing 75 percent of social interactions, thus slowing the rate of infection.
Safer-at-home is designed to slowly increase that social interaction level by 10-15 percent.
He said he expected this phase to stretch through at least May and June.
“We will have to live with coronavirus for awhile,” he said, noting it should not be in fear, but with caution.
Polis said although the state’s looser restrictions will be in effect, local governments will still have a process by which they can modify those standards based on local conditions.
