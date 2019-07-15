Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will host a presentation on future expansion plans of the Buena Vista Health Center from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Mountain Heights Baptist Church, 28390 CR 317, Buena Vista.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko will present the expansion plans and answer questions from community members.
“As our clinic in Buena Vista continues to add more providers and services, it’s imperative that we expand the clinic,” Morasko said in a press release.
“This will give our providers and staff the space they need to better serve our patients.”
The expansion is slated to be complete in May 2020.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
Catering will be provided by Sorelle Delicatessen.
For more information, call 530-2270 or visit hrrmc.com.
