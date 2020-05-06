by Brian Beaulieu
Boys & Girls Club
For weeks now, the Boys & Girls Club youth development staff has been tutoring kids online via Zoom, trying to stay connected to kids who need help with their homework, reading and math.
We sat down (virtually, of course)recently with Milo Smith, 8, and his tutors, Ally Sloan and Tessie Ortega, to learn more about what it’s like out there, in the new normal of safe distance learning. Here is an edited version of our interview.
What do you think of your tutors and the help you’re getting, Milo?
Milo: I like it because they are nice, funny sometimes, patient and kind.
How about you, tutors, what do you admire about Milo?
Ally: Each day I work with Milo, he’s positive and eager to start the session.
Tessie: Milo is a thoughtful and inquisitive listener. He stays engaged during our sessions.
What’s different about doing schoolwork online versus going to school in person?
Milo: I love normal school better. I don’t have to do all these things. You get to hang out with your friends during recess and talk with each other and play. I miss that.
As a tutor, what creative ways have you tried to connect with Milo?
Ally: We both like to experiment with new styles of tutoring. I work with Milo on his spelling. We’ve found a fun way of using UNO cards together. He has his spelling words and I have mine. We take turns spelling a word from our weekly list before playing a card. We’re both able to show our cards and keep track by sharing them on the screen. It’s been fun for both of us.
Tessie: I’ve staged scenes visible on our screens so we can play I Spy as a warm-up activity. We also worked together on a book scavenger hunt where Milo used words to create a chart and then see what books he could find based on the subject from his weekly reading list.
How have Ally and Tessie helped you, Milo?
Milo: I’ve actually learned a lot of new words. I love the reading bingo game. I also love how I can earn a special prize at the end, if I can win an activity or challenge.
What tips do you have for online tutoring?
Tessie: I ask leading questions and provide space and patience to allow kids to think through their answers. Balance subject work with inquisitive games, and the learning can be fun for the tutor and the student.
Ally: Technology is funky, in the sense that there are glitches and internet errors, but don’t let that slow you down. It’s always good to have a back-up plans and alternative activities ready.
What’s something funny you’ve heard from Milo?
Ally: Milo told me about the movie “Gremlins.” He was very surprised that I hadn’t seen it. He told me it was scary but I’d be fine as long as I didn’t watch it alone.
Tessie: It’s not exactly funny, but when I asked him what he was most looking forward to, he said “the arcade (Fun Street Family Arcade) opening back up.” We’re all looking forward to that, too. Scotty (Hughes, arcade owner) is a hero to us and our club kids.
What do you miss the most about school, Milo?
Milo: Hanging out with my friends. I also miss specials, like tech, art and P.E.
What’s something you want everyone to know about Milo, tutors?
Tessie: Milo is kind, creative and very talented. He has this wonderful willingness to learn and has a natural curiosity about the world.
Ally: He’s an awesome kid. He’s creative. And if he makes a mistake, like we all do, he doesn’t feel defeated, but instead works on making corrections and getting it right the next time. He’s just awesome to work with.
The Boys & Girls Club staff can take up to 10 more kids for online tutoring at both of their clubs (Salida and Buena Vista). Families can connect by sending an email to tessie@bgcchaffee.org. The clubs’ tutors are flexible with time and frequency and can help with motivation, organization, social/emotional support and, of course, specific subject matter such as reading, writing and math.
Great futures start here!
Brian Beaulieu is executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County.
