Salida Treasurer-elect Merrell Bergin said he sees the role of treasurer as that of a citizen advocate and watchdog with the city.
“It’s a great time for someone to come in from the outside and make the role what it should be,” he said.
State laws defining the treasurer’s role are pretty vague, Bergin said. He said he wants to come in and have a look around regarding the city’s finances.
Bergin said he was approached to run for city council in the spring. He had recently been appointed treasurer of the Chaffee County Community Foundation, and there was no way he could do both, he said.
Current Clerk/Treasurer Alisa Pappenfort approached Bergin in June about filling her seat as treasurer, and he said the timing worked out really well.
Bergin, who retired from a career in purchasing and accounts payable in December, has lived in Salida for about 15 years. He’s glad to be a full-time person again, he said, after a career of living out of hotels and airports.
He said he has always been interested in learning more about how the city works. He has been attending council meetings during the past few months to get context for what’s going on with the city.
Bergin said he has been very impressed with Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich and the rest of the staff. He said the staff has been cranking out numbers recently, and he’s excited to get more in depth with those.
“There’s a body of knowledge in the Finance Department that you can rely on,” he said.
He’s not a data wonk or an economic expert, Bergin said, but he can raise some interesting questions with the city.
The goal is no drama, no surprises with the city’s finances, he said, and to get the public re-engaged with the city.
“Hopefully we’ll get people feeling more confident in the city,” he said.
People have kind of checked out, Bergin said, and that’s as bad as them arguing with each other all the time.
“Hopefully we’ll return to a period of stability,” Bergin said, “which will be nice.”
