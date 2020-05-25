Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a series of executive orders Friday concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
One order extended the state’s disaster declaration. It also states that “normal in-person instruction” will continue to be suspended at all private and public schools through the end of the school year.
Another order increases Colorado’s Medicaid home health workforce and eliminates copays for COVID-19 tests on individuals who pay by Medicaid.
Polis amended an order extending provisions related to the Department of Corrections’ duty to receive and take custody of individuals and its ability to use the south campus of the Centennial correctional facility for housing inmates of mixed classification.
The action allows the DOC to continue to prevent introduction of inmates who may be symptomatic or asymptomatic with COVID-19.
In March, the governor issued guidance to improve safety for all law enforcement officers, as well as detention center staff and individuals held in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.