by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
One of the cabins at Young Life’s Frontier Ranch near Mount Princeton burned to the ground Sunday evening, and the cause is under investigation.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram said the structure was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived, but no one was injured and no other structures were damaged.
The fire was reported at about 7 p.m. and was under control and nearly out by about 9 p.m.
Bertram said there were early reports that the cabin had to be evacuated, but he didn’t know for sure if it was being used at the time. It was one of the smaller cabins below the main camp.
The cold caused little problem, and the fire protection district was able to hook up to a hydrant on site.
Bertram said three Type 1 engines, three water tenders, three command vehicles and one rescue unit responded.
