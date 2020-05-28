The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees voted 6-1 to continue as planned with three road improvement projects and one public works addition, while postponing four general fund projects, during a virtual meeting Tuesday night.
Trustee Thomas Moore cast the dissenting vote.
Road improvement projects that will continue are the 2020 Poncha Avenue and Sabeta Avenue street reconstruction projects as well as Shavano Street resurfacing.
Estimated cost of the West Poncha Avenue reconstruction project in August was $234,704 with a 15 percent contingency, making the budgeted amount $235,000. Improvements would be made between U.S. 285 and Evans Avenue.
In a survey, residents mostly voted for a design that would include curb, gutter, planter and sidewalks on both sides of the streets.
The intersection of Sabeta Avenue and U.S. 285 is considered too narrow for safe two-way traffic at the highway. Estimated cost in August to improve Sabeta Avenue from U.S. 285 to Antero Street was $68,158 with $70,000 budgeted. However, it was bid out from U.S. 285 to Shavano Street so it would be tied to the Shavano Street resurfacing project. Estimated cost from Antero Street to Shavano Street was $71,958 and was not included in the budget.
Shavano Street needs an overlay, with multiple sections of chip seal in poor condition. About $15,000 was budgeted for the work in 2020. It was also suggested to incorporate parking on the west side of Town Hall.
The public works addition received bids from Perry Construction and LM Kersting Construction. The addition had an original budget of $35,000, but Perry Construction bid $79,784 while LM Kersting Construction bid $61,573.49.
Uninitiated projects that will be delayed until town financials become more predictable include geothermal/hot springs studies, U.S. 50 pedestrian crossing, 2021 road project engineering and pylon signs. Together they would have cost the town about $275,000.
In other business, trustees reviewed the Moltz annexation process. An in-person public hearing has been rescheduled for June 22. Following the hearing with public comment, trustees will vote on resolutions regarding funding, annexation and zoning. The zoning vote would take place during the July Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
Salida School District rescinded its proposal to establish an elementary or middle school on the Moltz property because of financial uncertainty. District officials are unsure if they would be able to recover their budget deficit.
Poncha Springs recently opened its Town Hall to the public after receiving recommendations from Chaffee County Public Health. Town Administrative Officer Brian Berger said the number of physical entrances has remained relatively low, with many residents still preferring to use remote methods of communication.
In-person meetings will resume June 8, although residents can still attend by phone if they feel uncomfortable going in person. Room layout will be rearranged to accommodate social distancing. However, anyone showing symptoms should stay home.
The list of upcoming meetings in June and July will be updated on the website in the near future.
The interior of the Crossroads Welcome Center at the intersection of U.S. 285 and U.S. 50 may not be opened anytime soon in an effort to hinder spread of COVID-19 from out-of-state visitors. Restrooms will also remain closed for the time being unless the town finds a way for them to be cleaned several times a day. The automated RV dump station will remain open.
Poncha Springs April sales taxes are expected to be the most affected by the pandemic. Reports will come in at the end of next month. For the most part, while Chaffee County sales tax revenue is expected to go down, the town itself is expected to be minimally impacted.
A joint public hearing on Halley’s Corner, 129 Halley’s Ave., is scheduled for June 8. A review of the Quarry Station Apartments proposal is also tentatively scheduled for the same day.
