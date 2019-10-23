The Chaffee County Community Foundation will host three free workshops, starting this week, for nonprofit organization leaders, board members and others who are interested in the topics.
The first workshop, “Budgeting & Financial Literacy,” will take place from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Sponsored by Collegiate Peaks Bank, the workshop will examine the financial tools, principles and structures that undergird nonprofit organizations, according to a press release.
Attendees will participate in exercises that will help them gain an understanding of how financial statements are built and how to read them to learn about an organization’s financial health.
A “Board Member & Candidate Training” workshop will be offered twice: 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, 29780 U.S. 24 N. in Buena Vista, and 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
The workshop is designed for those currently serving on a nonprofit board or interested in joining a board. It will provide a foundational understanding of nonprofit organizations, how they function and what separates them from for-profit businesses.
Participants will learn about the role of a board of directors in governing and guiding nonprofits, as well as develop an understanding for the different types of boards.
For more information and to register, visit chaffeecommunity.org. Select “What We Do,” then Events & Workshops.
