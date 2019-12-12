The second season of the Foodshed Alliance’s Winter Farmers Market is underway, with the next market set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Additional markets will take place Dec. 21, Jan. 18 and 25 and Feb. 1 and 8.
Foodshed Alliance President Seth Roberts said nine or 10 vendors are usually there every week, selling everything from produce to baked goods to bath and beauty products. The markets usually feature live music, and Santa Claus will make a guest appearance this week.
Jim Pizzino, Food Alliance treasurer and owner of JD4 Beef, said farmers markets are a good alternative to buying goods from traditional grocery stores.
“Farmers market prices are comparable to what you’d find at the grocery store,” Pizzino said, “and in some cases even less.”
Foodshed Alliance is a grassroots nonprofit based in Central Colorado. It was developed in 2007 and originally funded by local residents, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union and a USDA Rural Economic Development grant.
Its goal is to strengthen relationships between local producers and consumers. Part of its strategy is organizing and promoting farmers markets and vendors around Buena Vista and Salida.
Customers are able to pay with cash, debit card or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The market also participates in the Double Up Food Bucks Program, which doubles the spending power of anyone using their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card. Residents using an EBT card should stop by the market’s information booth beforehand to use it.
EBT cards and SNAP coupons can be used to purchase breads, cereals, fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry, pork and dairy products.
Seeds and plants are also available for purchase to produce food in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.