by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Local response rates for the 2020 Census continue to rise.
Chaffee County’s response rate as of Tuesday was 38.4 percent as reported by 2020census.gov, up from 34.5 percent Friday.
Local municipalities reported response rates of: Salida 48.7 percent, Buena Vista 26.4 percent and Poncha Springs 14.2 percent
The state response rate currently sits at 49.2 percent, higher than the national rate of 45.7 percent.
A press release from Chaffee County Census coordinator April Obholz Bergeler states Results from the 2020 Census will:
• Determine the number of seats Colorado has in the House of Representatives.
• Guide federal funding.
• Provide data that will impact our community for the next 10 years.
Last week some households received reminder postcards in the mail Obholz Bergeler stated.
Those who have already responded can disregard the reminder which was sent before the U.S. Census Bureau received a response.
Due to COVID-19 and public safety, field operations have been delayed in Update-Leave (hand-delivery) areas and in RV parks and campgrounds.
For those able to go online it is not too late to respond to the census by visiting my2020census.gov and entering the address in lieu of an identification number.
