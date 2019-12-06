Parents who try to shield their children from the onslaught of Christmas toy commercials are learning a new adversary is aiming to add to kids’ Santa wish lists: “unboxing videos.”
New University of Colorado Boulder research reports that the videos children watch on their smartphones or tablets can influence their behavior.
“We found that about 78 percent of children are watching these videos, and the more they watch them, the more likely they are to place purchase demands on their parents,” Harsha Gangadharbatla, an associate professor of advertising, public relations and media design, said in a CU press release.
“We also found that when their parents say ‘no,’ they are more likely to throw a tantrum.”
Unboxing videos originated about 14 years ago when tech geeks first began uploading videos of themselves opening sleek new gadgets online. Now such videos have become some of the most popular content on the internet, with viewers tuning in for nearly 6 billion hours each month.
They’re particularly popular on YouTube Kids, where social media influencers (often kids themselves) unpack boxes of new toys, reviewing them for young onlookers whose parents are often unaware such videos even exist.
The CU researchers reported that presenters in the videos often receive free products or cash to make the videos. For instance, Ryan, a 7-year-old who launched his Toys Review “for kids by a kid” in 2015, now has more than 18 million subscribers and has reportedly earned more than $22 million via unboxing videos.
Gangadharbatla said he sees the videos as a “blurring of the lines” between entertainment and commercial content that could have harmful effects on kids.
“There is very little regulation when it comes to these videos and what regulation there is often goes unenforced,” he said.
He and his wife, Deepti Khedekar, a doctoral student in the Department of Communication, set out to study the unboxing phenomenon a year ago, after their then-5-year-old daughter Aryahi placed an obscure toy – a premature baby doll complete with incubator – on her Santa list.
When they asked where she heard about it, she said she saw another child “unbox it.”
The husband and wife research team surveyed 421 parents of youth ages 4 to 10 about their children’s exposure to unboxing videos and their own understanding of them.
According to the preliminary results, presented at the Association for Educators in Journalism and Mass Communication meeting earlier this year, 80 percent of parents report their children spend more than three hours per week watching videos in general on devices, with 11 percent watching more than 15 hours per week.
Seventy-eight percent reported their kids watch unboxing videos specifically on a regular basis, with 60 percent watching them more than an hour per week. Nearly 17 percent of respondents said their kids watch between three and nine hours of unboxing videos per week.
When parents knew more about the motives behind the videos and persuasive power they have, their children watched fewer of them, the study found.
Grooming consumerism
The researchers noted that because their brains are not fully developed, children have a different sense of time than adults do, making them more vulnerable to persuasive advertising messages.
“For kids, time is right now. They’re not thinking about the consequences of their behavior five years down the line,” Gangadharbatla said.
Children also tend to model what they see on screen, so repeat exposure to kids exhibiting consumerism online could potentially have broader consequences.
“We’re concerned that the unboxing phenomenon could be grooming an entire generation of children to get addicted to highly consumeristic purchasing behavior from a very young age,” Gangadharbatla said.
Some progress toward better regulating unboxing videos has already been made.
After the nonprofit truthinadvertising.org filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission alleging that Ryan Toys Review “deceptively promotes a multitude of products to millions of preschool-aged children in violation of FTC law,” the FTC released new guidance spelling out how online influencers must disclose sponsorships to followers.
But in an age when children are often more tech-savvy than their parents and guidelines exceedingly hard to enforce online, Ganghadarbatla said media literacy among parents is the best line of defense.
“Back in the day, parents knew what their kids were watching on TV and could set parental controls, but in this wild, wild west of the internet, things are different,” he said. “In the absence of strictly enforced regulations and disclosures from influencers online, it falls on parents more than ever to talk with their children about what they’re watching.”
