State Sen. Kerry Donovan will host a virtual town hall from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday to answer COVID-19 related questions in Senate District 5 – Chaffee, Delta, Eagle, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Lake and Pitkin counties.
Donovan will be joined by Rep. Dylan Roberts (D-Avon) from the Governor’s Task Force on Tourism and Economic Recovery, as well as local officials from Small Business Development Centers, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and a medical professional at Delta Memorial Hospital, a press release stated.
To submit questions prior to the event, visit forms.gle/2R5nwpS4tPg39A4u5.
To join the meeting from a computer, visit us04web.zoom.us/j/811329283.
To participate by phone, call 720-707-2699 and use access code 811329283#.
Donovan also hosts periodic “quick conversations called “Convos from the Couch” on a variety of topics. Donovan will be joined from noon to 12:30 p.m. Friday by Adam Lowenstein, author of “Reframe the Day,” to talk about his new book and tips to reframe our personal response to the COVID-19 crisis.
To join the conversation, visit join.freeconferencecall.com/kerrydonovanstatecous or call 425-436-6385; access code 291037#.
