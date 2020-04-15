Mail Staff Writer
Ken Brandon, owner of Box of Bubbles gallery and studio, said since his gallery has had to cancel several upcoming events, he has been working on the initial stages of an independent film that will take at least a year to make. Right now he is working on making props.
Brandon is also president of Salida Council for the Arts, which he said is pretty much shut down for the time being, although both the Visual and Performing Arts Scholarships and the Boddy Passion to Learn Scholarships have not had their schedules or deadlines affected.
In addition, he is working out details with painter Merry Cox on a collaborative art project for environmental group 350 Central Colorado. Because the organization’s annual Earth Day event was canceled, they decided to organize a project in which they would have participants write ways they can help the environment on a pennant, which will later be assembled and displayed somewhere in the community.
Fay Golson is a local mixed media artist who planned to have her work shown in local and regional shows, but those were postponed because of COVID-19.
In the meantime, she has been cleaning her studio, reassessing previous pieces, working with new mediums and experimenting. She hopes other artists will also reassess their collections as well as find efficient ways to increase gallery visitors once restrictions are eased.
Curtis Killorn is a painter who uses a variety of materials, including acrylic, watercolor and oil. An art show he had been preparing for four months had to be postponed, but he has kept busy by taking an online art course and challenging himself to experiment with pieces that may not be as commercially viable.
When COVID-19 restrictions began forming, Killorn questioned his career choice and whether what he was doing was helping the situation at all. However, he found inspiration in fellow artists in realizing that historically creatives have helped pull society out of the toughest times by helping people appreciate the little things.
Coming away from COVID-19, he said he hopes Salida artists will step up and take initiative when it comes to creating public displays like murals. Killorn said he does see change happening and he hopes to be a part of it.
Brandon said art in the near future will be responsive to conditions associated with coronavirus, including experiences of being quarantined and self-isolated.
