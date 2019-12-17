Salida City Council will conduct a public hearing on a proposed ordinance to change the municipal code regarding accessory dwelling units during its meeting at 6 p.m. today in council chambers, 448 E. First St.
Council will consider second reading of the ordinance, which would establish a definition for accessory dwelling units, increase the maximum allowable conditioned living space from the current 700 square feet and remove the maximum of two people per unit limit in favor of the fire code for maximum occupancy.
Under new business, council will consider a resolution appointing a municipal prosecutor. Council members conducted interviews Monday with two candidates, Matthew Krob and Tyler Jeffery. The position needs to be filled before the pending Municipal Court docket on Friday.
Deputy City Clerk Sonia Walter will recommend that council approve the 2020 fee schedule through Resolution 2019-64. The city clerk’s office said it wants to ensure that all fee schedules can be updated and streamlined within the amended 2019 Schedule of Fees.
The final item of new business is a resolution to join Colorado Communities for Climate Action, a collective of counties and municipalities advocating for strong state and federal climate policy. The cost of membership is $5,000, which was approved as part of the 2020 annual budget.
Items on the consent agenda include:
• A fee waiver for the Heart of the Rockies Walk for Life.
• Approval of final payment for 2018 and 2019 Street Reconstruction Project.
• Warranty reduction for Tailwinds Village subdivision.
• Approval of a ground lease agreement for Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
• Approval of services contract with Angel of Shavano Recycling.
• Approval of SmartRec Recreation Management Software
• Approval of contract with Municode for the city’s website design.
• Approval of contract with LODGINGRevs for short-term rental compliance software.
