by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Eleventh Judicial District Attorney Kaitlin Turner confirmed Wednesday that Deputy District Attorney Rex Kindall died Tuesday evening.
His death is under investigation. Kindall was 45.
Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf and Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze both declined comment other than to say an autopsy would be performed.
Turner said, “Rex served our community the last 15 years and before that served as a state trooper keeping the public safe. We will miss him dearly.”
Before becoming an attorney, Kindall was a Nebraska state trooper and also served as a deputy sheriff.
He had worked as a prosecutor in the District Attorney’s Office in Chaffee County since 2005, rising to the position of deputy district attorney.
In 2006 he replaced Al Suzenfuss as municipal prosecutor for the city of Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.