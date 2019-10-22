The Salida Hospital District board will meet at 6 p.m. today at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive.
The board will consider the consent agenda, which includes purchase of several items for the hospital, pavilion offices and Buena Vista Health Center.
The board will hear reports from Dr. Daniel Waldrop, chief of staff; Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of financial services; and Bob Morasko, CEO.
Committees reporting to the board include the finance committee presented by Jeff Post; facilities and strategic planning, presented by Tom Eve; and HRRMC Foundation, presented by Jean Moltz.
The board will review board guidelines and policy for out-of-district clinics and discuss the Custer County Clinic business plan.
The board will adjourn to executive session to discuss medical staff credentials, risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations and provider agreements.
