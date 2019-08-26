Chaffee County Public Health is offering free, safe sharps disposal containers that local businesses and organizations can have installed in their restrooms that are open to the public.
“In recent months, we have become aware that some area convenience stores and restaurants have been finding used syringes in their public restrooms and other public spaces,” Mike Orrill, public health special projects coordinator, said in a press release.
“In one case, an employee of a local business was accidentally pricked by a used needle while emptying the trashcan, and we want to prevent this from happening in the future.”
Disposal of used sharps is an important public safety issue that is often overlooked, Orrill said. Risks include accidental sticks and transmission of blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis-C and HIV/AIDS.
The availability of easily accessible, safe disposal containers reduces those risks considerably, he said.
People inject drugs for various reasons, from insulin for diabetics to illicit drugs. “We might wish that public restrooms would not be places where people inject drugs at all, but this is happening whether legitimately or illicitly, and Chaffee County Public Health wants to keep both employees and customers safe,” Orrill said.
Orrill said he has heard worries that placing safe disposal containers in public restrooms would encourage people to use the restrooms to inject more often. He said data on the issue is unclear, but it is clear that drug users do inject drugs in public restroom facilities and need a place to dispose of the used sharps.
Without the containers, the only options are in the trashcan, where it can possibly stick an unsuspecting employee or customer; in the toilet, where it can cause plumbing problems; or leaving it lying around where it presents obvious risks to all who use the restroom.
Orrill said public health officials believe safe disposal containers are the best option.
Any businesses and organizations that are interested in obtaining one or more of the free sharps disposal containers can call Chaffee County Public Health at 719-539-4510. The department will deliver, install and monitor, all for no cost.
Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said this harm-reduction strategy complements efforts for prevention, early intervention and treatment of opioid abuse. “We are excited to launch this pilot program throughout the county,” she said.
Public Health recommends that those who have sharps at home use FDA-approved sharps disposal containers available from local pharmacies or online for little cost.
They also can make their own disposal receptacle by using a heavy-gauge plastic container, such as a detergent container, fill it to no more than three-quarters full, put on the cap and seal it with duct tape. Then label the container “Used sharps, do not recycle” and place it in the trash.
