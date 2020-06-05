The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported Thursday the number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state topped 200,000.
Of the 200,912 people tested for the virus, 27,360 cases in 60 counties have been reported either positive or probable.
Deaths among those testing positive for the disease number 1,512, of which 1,255 were directly attributable to COVID-19.
Chaffee County Public Health reported case numbers were unchanged at 75 and deaths directly caused by the virus remained at 14.
