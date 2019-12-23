Cotopaxi High School senior Savannah Serfoss received her first-place award Tuesday, along with an opportunity to move on to the district level in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy essay contest.
Glenn Mallory and Ralph Eyler, representing Angel of Mount Shavano VFW Post No. 3820,presented Serfoss with a certificate of achievement and a $250 check for her winning essay on this year’s theme, “What Makes America Great.”
Serfoss said she was very honored to be considered, especially winning first place.
Entering the contest was “a great way to honor my country,” she said.
She plans to put the prize money toward her college fund.
Her current goal is to study engineering at University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
The second place award and a check for $200 went to Salida High School senior Sydney Johnson in an earlier presentation.
Voice of Democracy is an annual nationwide scholarship program for high school students sponsored by the VFW.
A student entry is an audio-essay three to five minutes long on a patriotic theme.
The scholarship program annually provides more than $2.3 million in scholarships.
The national first-place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school.
Other national scholarships range from $1,000-$16,000, and the first-place winner from each state wins a minimum scholarship of $1,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C.
What Makes America Great
by Savannah Serfoss
America is 243 years old. Compared with the world’s other titans, whose ages exceed America’s own by thousands of years in some cases, America is an adolescent – a child.
As humans, our adolescence is marked by puberty: a brutal phase of confusion, tension, emotion and struggle. We have all been adolescents at one point and have experienced the emotional torture of this stage of life.
As a young adult, the memories of such things still burn fresh in my mind. Even so, we seem to forget that, like us, nations can be children too and are subject to the same struggles we face in our own growth as people.
Imagine for a moment that America is a human child. America would have been born to a single mother in a lavish home, surrounded by old keepsakes and governed by strict rules. Over time, she grew to know that she did not belong there. Her heart and mind were far away in a place where she could be free of dead traditions and suffocating rules.
So, when the time was right, she ran away to such a place. Although she was beckoned back home and searched after, she refused to return to a place which was so clearly not her home. From the very beginning, she was free-spirited and brave.
Through the years, she matured in the harsh wilderness, through droughts and icy winters, driven by excitement and supported by her own ingenuity. To survive until this point in time, the current hour, she had to form strong alliances; in doing so, she also made powerful enemies. She advanced in incredible strides but also made terrible mistakes. Making mistakes is a natural part of any growth process even if it is extremely painful at times. Even so, pain makes us stronger, and we can learn from our mistakes.
America’s history is stained by the crimson blood of millions and the still-wet letters painted on the sides of two atomic bombs. In the voice of our history are the cries of fallen soldiers, ringing gunshots, and the clang of shackles beneath a ship’s salty deck hailing from somewhere within the vast Atlantic.
Even considering the magnitude of America’s mistakes, or even her justified actions, we cannot forget that she is still maturing, still writing her story on history’s pages. What she has done is not who she is, and her past actions do not wholly determine what she will become.
We must remember that, in the same way a child should not be defined by her mistakes, America should not be judged by her mistakes alone. Rather, we must realize that America’s greatness is defined by what she was, what she is, and what she will be.
America is great because she has been, is, and forever will be a fighter. While the blood on her hands is thick, the actions which caused such a brutal reminder were necessary to protect our free world. America has fought for the war-weary, for the weak. She fights for the oppressed, the starving, and the lost. From the beginning, this is what America has done. Since establishing her place in the world, she has shed her own blood in the struggle for others. That is who she is.
America is great because of what she believes – because the depth and breadth of her values are unmatched. She holds selflessness, bravery, freedom, and equality, in the highest esteem. While she has missed the mark in her past to uphold such values at times, she has established a line in the sand to never cross again. Every day we live without slavery and tyranny is a testament to America’s unwavering moral standing. Her deeply held values permeate every action she takes as she pursues a just path in a world which has never known such determination.
America is great because of her spirit, her unrelenting thirst for freedom, and in that, her love for innovation, exploration, and adventure. In the beginning, she dreamt of freedom and pursued it with a fervor few had conceived of before. She sought out such a freedom and made it her reality. Now, she pioneers new lands and ideas under the haven of freedom she has created, an anomaly in a world under the cold fist of oppression.
America is great not because she is perfect – she is not – but because her worth and potential extend far past her previous actions and her inner turmoil. In this phase of her journey, as America endures the painful emergence into a clearer and more deeply rooted version of herself, we mustn’t forget who she truly is.
America is great because she is a steadfast fighter. America is great because of her enduring beliefs. America is great because of her unwavering spirit. These things comprise her identity. We mustn’t forget that America is great because of who she is – who we are – because we are America.
