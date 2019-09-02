by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
It’s that time of year again when bears are wandering around in town. Bears, which are currently in hyperphagia and trying to consume as many calories as they can ahead of winter, have been seen around town and are getting into dumpsters.
“It’s typical, but in different years they go to different places,” said Sean Shepherd, Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager. “This year they’re active by the river and First Street.”
Shepherd said the bears have been retreating into the Arkansas Hills during the day and then crossing over the river at night and coming into town.
Trash, he said, is the main attractant in Salida.
“To us it’s trash, to them it’s easy calories,” Shepherd said. “They’re trying to pack on enough calories to last through the winter.”
To help avoid any conflicts with wild animals, Shepherd said CPW is encouraging people to put out their trash only on the day that it’s scheduled to be picked up.
“It’s that time of year when you can’t just leave it out,” he said. “You can tell if dumpsters are knocked down, bears have been through there.”
Bird feeders are another major bear attractant, and they are unnecessary at this time of year.
“There is plenty of natural food for birds, so we recommend bringing in bird feeders now,” Shepherd said. “They’re not needed.”
If you do see a bear, Shepherd said don’t run. Instead, talk to it and identify yourself as a human and slowly back away.
He said screaming is the same sound animals make when they’re distressed. Running also signifies a distressed animal, which bears prey on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.