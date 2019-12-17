by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
“It’s a big day for Poncha Springs, as we take our next step on becoming a bigger town,” Mayor Ben Scanga said Monday, as the town’s board of trustees prepared to swear in law enforcement officers and appoint a municipal court judge and prosecutor.
Scanga swore in 14 members of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, who will serve as law enforcement for the town. Deputy Kendra Berndt will serve as the lead deputy for the town.
Cheryl Hardy-Moore was sworn in as Poncha Spring’s municipal judge. She serves in the same capacity for Salida.
Contracts for Hardy-Moore and Lisa Scanga, the town’s municipal prosecutor, were approved 6-1 by the board of trustees, with trustee Darryl Wilson voting against.
Wilson said he had nothing against Hardy-Moore and Scanga, but he just didn’t think Poncha Springs needed a municipal court.
Trustees voted unanimously to approve the first reading of Ordinance 2019-4, to adopt a model traffic code. The traffic code is the same as the code Chaffee County uses.
The board unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement for law enforcement services for compensation between Poncha Springs and the county.
Ben Scanga also appointed himself and trustee J.D. Longwell to the sewer capacity plan committee, along with Brian Berger, town administrative officer. They will meet with representatives from Salida to consider a possible expansion to the shared sewer system.
Three board of trustee seats, currently held by Longwell, Dean Edwards and Tina Perri-Mundy, along with the position of mayor, will be up for election in April.
Anyone interested in running for the seats can pick up nomination packets at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., starting Jan. 7. Packets are due back by Jan. 27.
