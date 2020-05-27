The Mendoza region – the heart of Argentina’s winemaking district – has long been known for its high altitude and full-bodied wines.
Now, the oldest operating winery in the region has taken a step back in time to put its own twist on an Argentine winemaking tradition – a blended red wine.
The winery is Don Miguel Gascon and the wine’s named Colosal.
Ernesto “Nesti” Bajda, the winemaker, said Colosal represents the long-standing Argentine tradition of red blends.
The wine itself is named for the robust, full-bodied wine first made at Bodegas Escorihuela Gascon in 1890 by Don Miguel Gascon himself.
This full-bodied blend is Malbec based, with layers of Bonarda, Syrah and cabernet sauvignon to add complexity and rounder tannins.
Distinctive flavors of dark blackberry, ripe plum and dark cherry meld with hints of oak, chocolate and mint.
Varietal breakdown: Each of the distinctive varietals contributes a unique characteristic to the wine.
• Malbec: The thick skin of this dark grape translates to a deep purplish-black color, complemented by floral violet aromas and dark fruit flavors with mouth-filling tannins.
• Bonarda: Light bodied, with fruit-forward flavors of ripe cherry and plum that meld with smooth tannins to create a pleasantly sweet mouth feel with an overall elegance.
• Syrah: Dark skinned and full of flavor, this grape often produces blackberry, black pepper and spice aromas with occasional hints of green olive and a white pepper.
• Cabernet sauvignon: Small and robust, this grape imparts sturdy tannins, black fruit aromas and flavors with some herbaceous hints and offers a softening effect when blended with other varieties.
Predominantly Malbec, Colosal owes its round, soft tannins, elegant floral aromas and intensely deep purple color to this grape. Syrah’s finesse and herbal spice hints complement Bonarda’s sweet licorice notes, giving Colosal its edge. Cabernet sauvignon adds a strong mouth feel and complexity.
Each of these varietals represents the best example of a type of wine produced in a region known for high altitudes, semiarid soil and four distinct seasons.
The wines of the region are also celebrated for the way they can be paired with different dishes.
As a native Argentine, Don Miguel Gasgón winemaker Bajda grew up with an intrinsic proclivity for barbecuing meats and all the ingredients that come along with it. This passion was further realized during a trip to Texas to promote his wines, where he received a book featuring various barbecue rubs and sauces that he had never heard of before, and he has been hooked ever since.
“I’m especially drawn to the interaction that occurs when a spice, rub or sauce is added to meat. This idea of blending various ingredients for the best, most flavorful outcome isn’t unlike what I do in the cellar with Gascón wines,” he said. “I’ve currently collected more than 40 various rubs and am always on the lookout for more, but my favorites are still those that I create at home, like the two below.”
Rub for Chicken
- 2 parts oregano
- ½ part minced garlic
- 1 part paprika
Once rubbed, sprinkle some fresh peppermint leaves and lemon zest. Add salt right before taking off the grill.
Rub for Beef
- 3 parts thyme
- 2 parts black pepper
- 1 part red pepper flakes
- ½ part oregano
- 1 or 2 pinches of nutmeg
Rub meat liberally prior to grilling.
To learn more about pairing full-bodied blended red wines such as Colosal with these and other grilled meats using rubs, visit gasconwine.com.
Wild Alaskan salmon
Wild Alaskan salmon is one of America’s favorite fish, and much of it comes from America’s rainforest and the largest national forest – the Tongass National Forest.
The next time you’ve got a taste for Alaskan salmon, try this easy recipe:
Barbecued Southeast
Alaskan Salmon
Courtesy of Gustavus Inn, Glacier Bay, Alaska. Serves four.
- 1 wild salmon fillet (about 2 pounds), skin on
- ½ cup brown sugar
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- ½ cup butter
Cut fillet into four pieces, place in fridge on paper towels.
Heat butter, sugar, soy sauce and lemon juice in saucepan until dissolved. Bring to a boil carefully, set aside.
Place fish, skin side down, on grill over hot coals. Baste with sauce and cover grill (add alder chips to coals for delicious smoky flavor).
Baste one or two more times during cooking. Do not turn the fish. Remove each fillet when a thermometer inserted into its thickest part reads 120 degrees.
For more control, grill fish to 100-110 degrees and transfer to 250-degree oven. Depending on thickness, a fillet should take about 5-10 minutes to finish cooking.
To learn more about keeping the “wild” in wild Alaskan salmon coming from the waters of the Tongass to your dinner plate, visit AlaskaWild.org.
Wise ways to use onions
From mild and sweet to pungent and spicy, onions make a great side dish, such as this Onion Sauté. They also add layers of flavor when paired with other vegetables.
What’s more, onions are good for you. They’re high in vitamin C and a good source of fiber with no fat or sodium. They’re also easy to cook with.
For example, you can use this recipe to make a tasty side dish for grilled or baked meat, fish or poultry, and it only takes about 10 minutes.
Onion Sauté
You can add zest to any meal in minutes with these onion options:
- 7 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped chives
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped thyme
- 1 teaspoon butter or margarine
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
Break apart onion slices into individual rings and place in large mixing bowl. Set aside.
Combine salt, pepper and herbs in small bowl.
Sprinkle mixture over onion rings, tossing to combine.
Heat butter and oil in large skillet; add onions and cook over medium heat. Cook and stir for about 8 minutes or until onions are soft. Makes 6 servings.
Per serving: About 105 cal, 3 g pro, 21 g carb, 2 g fat, 14% cal from fat, 2 mg chol, 404 mg sod, 3 g fiber.
Recipes and stories by NAPSI.
