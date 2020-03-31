Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for help in solving a recent poaching case in which a deer was shot and killed with an arrow in a neighborhood on the south side of Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs.
CPW officers were called on Feb. 11 to a home on Laurel Street in Colorado Springs to investigate a dead deer, according to a press release. Officers determined the deer was shot the night before.
When the officers examined the deer, they observed the deer may have been shot by a small crossbow bolt, likely fired by a small pistol crossbow.
“This is poaching and it’s illegal and we want to catch the person who did this,” said Corey Adler, a CPW district wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region. “This deer died a painful death. It was inhumane and it’s something we take very seriously. But we need the public’s help catching whoever did this.”
Adler said anyone illegally injuring or killing wildlife could face misdemeanor charges including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife and reckless endangerment, among other charges.
Convictions could result in fines ranging from $750 to $3,000 and up to six months in jail, depending on the charge, Adler said.
He encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact CPW at its Southeast Regional office at 719-227-5200.
To provide information anonymously about a wildlife violation, contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648, by dialing #OGT from a Verizon cellphone or by email at game.thief@state.co.us. Rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.
Visit the CPW website, cpw.state.co.us, for more information about Operation Game Thief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.