by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Colorado Parks and Wildlife documented 5,369 bear calls last year from April 1 to Dec. 31.
“That’s the minimum number (of encounters),” said Sean Shepherd, CPW district wildlife officer. “Those are just the phone calls that made it in the database.”
CPW reported in a press release it is likely that an equal number of human-bear interactions go unreported.
Of the bear reports CPW received, about one-third involved trash – 1,728. Another 397 reports involved bird feeders, 1,171 involved other food attractants like fruit trees and pet food, 303 involved vehicle break-ins and 517 were dwelling break-ins.
In Area 13, which includes Chaffee County, Lake County, Fremont County and a small part of northern Saguache County, CPW received 104 bear reports. Trash also accounted for about a third of the reports here – 37, while eight involved bird feeders, 28 involved other attractants, five involved bears breaking into cars and 12 reports involved bears breaking into dwellings.
Area 8, containing parts of Pitkin, Eagle, Garfield and Routt counties, had the most bear reports – 1,175.
Many of the encounters could have been avoided.
“If you follow our recommendations and keep your house clean, remove bird feeders, only put trash out the day of pickup and burn off barbecue grills, those things actually work,” Shepherd said.
He added that bird feeders cause problems in summer months when birds don’t actually need supplemental food sources.
As for vehicle break-ins, Shepherd emphasized how sensitive bears’ noses are and said even makeup could attract them.
“Bears are driven by their nose and stomach,” Shepherd said. “They don’t know that cappuccino cup is empty, they just smell something. And when a bear gets trapped in a car, it’s usually totaled.”
What happens after a report is made depends on specific circumstances. People are legally required to remove any attractants after encountering a bear, but Shepherd said they focus on educating people first and making sure they take care of attractants.
If the bear gets in a car or home, they’ll set a trap for it. Shepherd said CPW also has a two-strike policy for bears. Bears can get a strike for breaking into a house while people are there or for demonstrating aggressive behavior. Getting into trash isn’t a strike, he said.
Bears with two strikes can get euthanized. Last year, 91 bears were euthanized in Colorado, accounting for 1.7 percent of the year’s reported bear conflicts. “It’s rare, but we do it every year,” Shepherd said. “Human safety is our No. 1 priority in wildlife encounters.”
As people continue to build more homes and increase the urban-wild interface, opportunities for wildlife encounters also increase.
“I’d encourage people to be bear aware,” Shepherd said. “There’s a lot of good information on how to avoid conflicts with wildlife on our website (cpw.state.co.us) and they work.”
Other tips from CPW include regularly washing trash cans with ammonia or bleach; using bear-proof dumpsters; making sure there’s nothing with an odor in your vehicle, including candy, gum, air fresheners, trash, sunscreen, lotions and lip balms; and building bear-unwelcome mats, which use spikes or electric shock to deter bears.
