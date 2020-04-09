Colorado Department of Transportation is making improvements to U.S. 50 east of Cotopaxi near Texas Creek. Work began Tuesday.
The project will improve approximately 10.2 miles of roadway along the Arkansas River, beginning at milepost 250.7, west of Texas Creek, and continuing to milepost 260.9.
The project will improve the roadway with milling and paving, minor rehabilitation work on three bridge structures within the project limits, and significant guardrail improvements including adjustments, removals and replacements.
The project will greatly enhance safety for travelers and recreationists officials wrote in an email.
The project was contracted to APC Southern Construction, of Golden, for $7 million and is expected to be completed in fall 2020.
Travel impacts for the project include:
Project work hours are daylight hours, Monday through Friday.
During this time motorists should allow for travel delays up to 15 minutes, as traffic speeds will be reduced to an alternating single-lane closure through the work zone.
Motorists traveling on U.S. 50 will find the speed limit reduced to 45 mph through areas of active construction during work hours and are asked to use caution when approaching and driving through the work zone.
All business and residence access will be maintained but may be temporarily altered.
A 12-foot width restriction will begin Sunday. The restriction will be in place Monday through Friday during project work hours. No weekend work is currently anticipated.
For additional information about this project, call the project information line at 719-600-1345, or email the team at jlopez@apc.us.com, or visit the project website and sign up for updates atcodot.gov/projects/us50-paving-texascreek.
For information on travel conditions visit COTrip.org or call 511. Updates are also available via Twitter.
