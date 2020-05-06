Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Tuesday that continues the extension for filing and remitting state and state-administered local sales tax until May 20.
The order is an extension of a similar order issued April 5.
“The economic impacts of COVID-19 are significant and threaten to undermine the economic stability of many Coloradans and local businesses,” the order states.
“The risk of contamination posed by COVID-19 has necessitated closure of multiple businesses.
“Employers and employees in virtually all sectors of the economy have been hard hit.
“We must take action to shore up economic security, employment, community cohesion and community recovery, including showing flexibility with tax payments.”
